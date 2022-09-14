Gradient Investments LLC Buys 19,764 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.30. 33,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,416. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

