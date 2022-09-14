Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $166.04. 17,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,895. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average is $178.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

