Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

AMP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,556. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.82 and its 200-day moving average is $270.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

