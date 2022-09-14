Gradient Investments LLC Has $13.27 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 214,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846,698. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

