Gradient Investments LLC Has $29.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 1,155.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125,451 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 5.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,204. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.

