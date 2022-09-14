Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. 65,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,788. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

