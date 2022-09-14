Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Great Elm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,986.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,840.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $53,597.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,194,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,206.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 233,850 shares of company stock worth $480,347. 38.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Great Elm Group worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

