Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Trading Up 6.9%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 68,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 154,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 6.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.
Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences
In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 22,535 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $205,744.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,706,421 shares in the company, valued at $24,709,623.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.