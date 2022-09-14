Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Trading Up 6.9%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 68,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 154,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 6.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 22,535 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $205,744.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,706,421 shares in the company, valued at $24,709,623.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

