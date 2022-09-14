Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $182.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

