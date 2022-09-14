Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Stock Price Down 6%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 505,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $43,039,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $2,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

