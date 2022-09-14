Guggenheim Increases POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target to $22.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.32% from the stock’s previous close.
PNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ PNT opened at $10.17 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $916.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.