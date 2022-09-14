Guggenheim Increases POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target to $22.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.32% from the stock’s previous close.

PNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $10.17 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $916.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,961 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

