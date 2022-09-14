Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

