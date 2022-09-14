Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

