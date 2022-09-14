happy birthday coin (HBDC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. happy birthday coin has a total market capitalization of $11,900.20 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get happy birthday coin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

happy birthday coin Profile

happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for happy birthday coin is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for happy birthday coin is happycoinholdings.com.

Buying and Selling happy birthday coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as happy birthday coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade happy birthday coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase happy birthday coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for happy birthday coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for happy birthday coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.