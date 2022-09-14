Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.12 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $264.79 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 259.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00168157 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,601,180,715 coins and its circulating supply is 12,545,019,715 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
