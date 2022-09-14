Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.12 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $264.79 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 259.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00168157 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,601,180,715 coins and its circulating supply is 12,545,019,715 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

