HashCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,510.13 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $117,510.13 and $6,490.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,268.61 or 0.99997718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,281.85 or 1.00063056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00060958 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io/#home.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.