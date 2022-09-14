Head-To-Head Contrast: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) vs. Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Green Endeavors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center -0.29% 9.66% 4.60% Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Green Endeavors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.67 -$3.41 million ($0.03) -625.46 Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Green Endeavors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center.

65.7% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for European Wax Center and Green Endeavors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 2 0 2.50 Green Endeavors 0 0 0 0 N/A

European Wax Center currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.50%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Green Endeavors.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Green Endeavors on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Green Endeavors

Green Endeavors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hair salons in Utah, the United States. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in the Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt lake City, Utah. Its salons operations consist of three components, including an Aveda retail store that sells hair care, makeup, skincare, and fragrance products; hair salons, which offer hair care and other salon services, such as makeup, skin care, and nail care; and a training academy, which educates and prepares staff about the culture, services, and products provided by the salon. Green Endeavors, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

