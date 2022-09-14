Head to Head Contrast: Spire Global (SPIR) versus The Competition

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Spire Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -2.58 Spire Global Competitors $3.31 billion -$824.37 million -1.64

Spire Global’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.3% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spire Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 144 456 618 19 2.41

Spire Global currently has a consensus price target of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 290.51%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 62.03%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -69.45% -64.39% -11.69%

Summary

Spire Global peers beat Spire Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

