Head to Head Survey: Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) vs. The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.71% 25.98% 4.85% The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Restaurant Group has a beta of -2.29, meaning that its stock price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $5.75 billion 0.48 $115.74 million $0.89 21.14 The Restaurant Group $875.39 million 0.19 -$52.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gibson Energy and The Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gibson Energy and The Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 1 4 1 0 2.00 The Restaurant Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Gibson Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.11, suggesting a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than The Restaurant Group.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats The Restaurant Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 400 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

