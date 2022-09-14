Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. 376,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Healthcare Capital Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCC. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $10,328,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Capital by 1,512.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 132,983 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Capital Company Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

