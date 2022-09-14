Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.19

Shares of Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 6422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

