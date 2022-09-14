Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,993 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 2.38% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCVI. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 110,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

