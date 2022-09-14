Hexo (OTCMKTS:HYYDF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Hexo Corp (OTCMKTS:HYYDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 1,403,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 773,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Hexo Stock Performance
Hexo Company Profile
HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
