HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.79

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLVX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax Trading Up 10.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a current ratio of 25.54.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

About HilleVax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,614,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,794,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.