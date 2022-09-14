HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.79

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLVX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
HilleVax Trading Up 10.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a current ratio of 25.54.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HilleVax (HLVX)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.