Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Purchased by PB Investment Partners L.P.

PB Investment Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up 11.8% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

