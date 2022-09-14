Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Down 82.8% in August

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTOGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 616,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Histogen Stock Performance

Histogen stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 168,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,635. Histogen has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.15). Histogen had a negative return on equity of 61.12% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Histogen will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Histogen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTOGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Histogen at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

