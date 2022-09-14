Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Down 82.8% in August

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 616,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Histogen Stock Performance

Histogen stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 168,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,635. Histogen has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.15). Histogen had a negative return on equity of 61.12% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Histogen will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Histogen

Histogen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Histogen at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.