Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:HOVNP)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

Shares of HOVNP remained flat at $20.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

