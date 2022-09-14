Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,627 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 404,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,517. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

