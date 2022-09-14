ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.51

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.51 and traded as high as $106.00. ICF International shares last traded at $105.69, with a volume of 60,085 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ICF International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 268.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

