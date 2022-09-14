Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 2,400 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ALLETE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.21. 3,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,994. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

