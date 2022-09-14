Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. 19,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,927. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

