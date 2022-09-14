Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368,078 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.22% of Extreme Networks worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at $913,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,054 shares of company stock worth $1,733,210 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 11,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,454. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

