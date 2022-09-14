Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CDW by 129.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.25. 9,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.90.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.