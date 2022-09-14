Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 115,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 404,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 221,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 487,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 238,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 75,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,793. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

