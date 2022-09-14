Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. abrdn plc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $421.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.11. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.13.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.