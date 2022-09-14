Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 25,500 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 2.4% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.43. 63,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,521. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

