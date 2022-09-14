Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $5.54 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.06% of TD SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.09. 2,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $120.62. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,184 shares of company stock worth $3,501,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.