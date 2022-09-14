Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $665,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 260,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 108,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. 34,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

