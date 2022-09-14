Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Up 9.2%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDRSF shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Idorsia from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

