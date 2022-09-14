II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. II-VI has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $75.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.63.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

