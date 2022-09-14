iMe Lab 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $168,826.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $168,826.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab launched on June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The official website for iMe Lab is imem.app. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

