Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.74. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

