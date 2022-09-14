Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after buying an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,896,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,587,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

