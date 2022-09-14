Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 374.2% in August

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 374.2% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Informa has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Informa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Informa

A number of brokerages have commented on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.50.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

