Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the August 15th total of 886,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,560,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infrax Systems Price Performance

Shares of IFXY opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Infrax Systems

(Get Rating)

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

