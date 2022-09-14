Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the August 15th total of 886,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,560,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Infrax Systems Price Performance
Shares of IFXY opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Infrax Systems
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrax Systems (IFXY)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.