ING Groep Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ING Groep in a report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ING Groep’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

ING Groep Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

