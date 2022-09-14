Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases 174 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($180.81).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 182 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($180.33).

Centrica Stock Performance

LON CNA opened at GBX 81.76 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 827.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.05. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50.02 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

