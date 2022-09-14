Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Purchases C$35,600.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,462 shares in the company, valued at C$123,642.36.

Rish Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.97 per share, with a total value of C$39,400.00.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. The firm has a market cap of C$212.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.11. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

QTRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

