Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases 2,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 357,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,875.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $21,546.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 2,338,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

