Insider Buying: Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Insider Buys 79,628 Shares of Stock

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Rating) insider Denis Wagner purchased 79,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,683.80 ($47,331.33).

Denis Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Denis Wagner purchased 25,269 shares of Wagners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.79 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,962.51 ($13,959.80).

Wagners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.41.

About Wagners

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Materials & Services, Composite Fibre Technology, and Earth Friendly Concrete segments. The Construction Materials & Services segment primarily provides cement, flyash, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, aggregates, and reinforcing steel.

